MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots waxed hot in the fourth quarter to pull away for an 88-79 triumph over the Meralco Bolts in Game 1 of their semifinal series in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, Sunday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Hotshots outscored the Bolts 27-12 in the pivotal final quarter to blow the game open and take a 1-0 lead in the best-of7 series.