Jack Animam shines in pro debut

Jack Animam was superb in her first professional game, putting up a double-double to power Radnički Kragujevac to a slim 78-77 triumph over Proleter Zrenjanin in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia.

Animam tallied 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting along with 14 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals, while also making clutch plays down the stretch for her side.

It was Animam who sealed the triumph for Radnički, with her putback of Andrea Glomazić's miss giving them a 76-71 lead with less than 30 seconds to go.

Proleter's Tijana Cukić hit a three-pointer on the other end, but Glomazić would make two free throws to ice the game and ensure that Radnički started their season on a strong note.

Milica Inđić added 18 points for Radnički. Cukić led Proleter with 17 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Animam and Radnički will return to action next weekend against Crvena Zvezda, the defending champions in the Serbian league.