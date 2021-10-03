Striker Quinley Quezada became the first Filipina to see action in Japan's WE League, coming on as a substitute for the JEF United Chiba against Nippon TV Tokyo Verdy Beleza on Saturday at the Fukuda Denshi Arena.

JEF United absorbed a 3-0 setback, leaving them at 10th place in the league table with one point on one draw and two defeats.

Quezada entered the match in the 82nd minute while JEF United was down 0-2, coming in for Arisa Minamino. She had a chance to score just six minutes later, but her attempt went wide.

Beleza's Momoka Kinoshita had opened the scoring in the 43rd minute, before Rikako Kobayashi doubled their lead five minutes after the hour mark.

Oto Kanno would complete the scoring for Beleza in stoppage time.

On Instagram, Quezada expressed her gratitude at finally making her WE League debut.

"I'm very blessed to be a part of a club that welcomed me with open arms and has already made this experience amazing. Excited to keep growing and working hard with this squad. It's only up from here," she said.

Meanwhile, Sarina Bolden has yet to feature for Chifure AS Elfen Saitama in the WE League. Their team is at the bottom of the table with one point from four games played.

