Kobe Paras in action for Niigata Albirex B. B.LEAGUE photo.

Kobe Paras and Niigata Albirex B got their first win of the 2021-22 B.League season in thrilling fashion, as they slipped past Kyoto Hannaryz, 76-75, on Sunday afternoon.

Trailing by as much as 11 points in the game, Niigata got the last laugh thanks to Yuto Nohmi, who drilled the go-ahead jump shot with just 3.9 seconds left to play.

Kyoto still had time to go for the win but David Simon misfired on a potential game-winning jumper.

Nohmi finished with 16 points in the contest. Paras contributed 10 points, making five of his 14 attempts from the field. Rosco Allen topscored for Niigata with 16 points to go along with his six assists.

It was sweet revenge for Albirex B, as they lost 85-81 to Kyoto in their season-opener.

Meanwhile, Earthfriends Tokyo Z absorbed another defeat in Division 2, bowing 100-85 to the Kagawa Five Arrows despite a much-improved performance from Juan Gomez de Liano.

The former UAAP Rookie of the Year played just three minutes in their first game on Saturday, accounting for two points. He played for 16 minutes on Sunday's game and scored 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting, but it wasn't enough as they lost for the second straight game.

In another game, the Dwight Ramos-less Toyama Grouses also dropped to 0-2 in Division 1 after a 55-41 loss to the Shinshu Brave Warriors.

The Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, playing without the injured Ray Parks, bowed 93-88 to the Sunrockers Shibuya.