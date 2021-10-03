Choco Mucho battles Supreme Chonburi in AVC club q'finals

Team Choco Mucho is in search of its first win in the AVC club competition. Photo courtesy of Eddy Phongphakthana, AVC

Winless in group play, Choco Mucho returns to action on Monday in the AVC Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship, this time in search for a spot in the semifinals of the tournament.

One of two national teams playing in the continental club competition, Choco Mucho takes on Thailand's Supreme Chonburi in the quarterfinals at the Terminal 21 competition hall.

Choco Mucho finished third in Pool A with a 0-2 record, having dropped all of its sets in the group phase. Supreme Chonburi, meanwhile, came in second place in Pool B after a 23-25, 12-25, 14-25 setback to Kazakhstan's Altay in the final day of the preliminaries on Sunday afternoon.

Altay topped Pool B and earned a bye in the quarterfinals.

Outside spiker Kalei Mau emerged as Choco Mucho's top scorer in the group phase, firing 12 points in their three-set loss to Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC, and 11 in another straight sets defeat to Kazakhstan's Zhetysu.

Utility hitter Mylene Paat, meanwhile, is averaging 7.5 points per match.