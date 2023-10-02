FEU’s Xyrus Torres against La Salle at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the MOA Arena. Photo by UAAP Media Bureau.

MANILA — Far Eastern University’s defeat on Sunday was not how they hoped to start their UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball campaign.

The Morayta-based squad endured an 87-76 loss against De La Salle University after Kevin Quiambao and Evan Nelle hit the Tamaraws with their well-sharpened arrows, but Xyrus Torres felt that if there was anyone to blame, it was no one but themselves.

“Sarili lang din talaga namin yung tumalo sa amin,” the FEU cager said post-game following his stellar 19-point, four-rebound performance.

“Alam naman namin na kaya namin, pero kapag nakakakuha ng possession yung La Salle, bumabagsak kami.”

The Tamaraws had multiple chances to get within striking distance despite being down by as much as 20 during the contest. At one point, they cut the lead to seven points, 73-80, late in the final frame but FEU was not able to capitalize on the momentum and instead allowed DLSU to reclaim a double-digit lead just a few minutes after.

That is why for Torres, his squad must be able to keep their composure especially when battling against the UAAP’s finest and toughest teams.

“Yung one thing na kailangang i-improve namin is yung mindset, kasi nung time na nada-down kami, yung mga teammates namin nada-down din agad," he said.

“At the end, bahala na yung result eh. [Pero] yun lang din naman sinasabi ni Coach Denok [Miranda] na yung effort namin, doblehin namin.”

FEU will have the chance to bounce back from their season-opening loss when they face the 1-0 National University on Wednesday, October 4, when the two squads collide at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City at 11 AM.