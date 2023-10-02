Filipino athlete John Tolentino missed out on a medal in the men's 110m hurdles in the 19th Asian Games, Monday night at the Hangzhou Olympics Sports Centre Stadium.

Tolentino, 22, crossed the finish line in fourth place with a time of 13.62 seconds -- slightly behind home bet Xu Zhuoyi of China who clocked 13.50-s.

Xu emerged as the bronze medalist after Kuwait's Yaqoub Alyouha and Japan's Takayama Shunya shared the gold medal with identical times of 13.41-s.

The time was a season-best for Alyouha, a two-time silver medalist in the Asian Championships.

For Tolentino, his time is an improvement from the 13.85-s that he clocked in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia ealier this year, where he won bronze.

Meanwhile, Kristina Knott also failed to medal in the women's 200m as she clocked 23.79-s.

Singapore's Veronica Pereira -- the reigning SEA Games champion -- took gold with a time of 23.03-s. She was followed by China's Li Yuting (23.28-s) and Bahrain's Edidiong Ofonime Odiong (23.48-s).



