De La Salle head coach Topex Robinson. UAAP Media.

MANILA — Topex Robinson emerged triumphant in his first UAAP game on Sunday afternoon.

The former Phoenix Fuel Masters mentor led De La Salle University to an 87-76 victory over Far Eastern University at the Mall of Asia Arena, and he bared that he was just in awe of having the opportunity to do so.

“It was exciting,” Robinson said post-game. “It’s so nice to see these guys, to see the fans cheer for us.”

“I’m just so grateful to have a group of supporters who will love you and hate you at the same time, but that’s a part of it.

Having the responsibility to spearhead the Taft-based squad in a season that he previously described as ‘championship or nothing’ may also add more weight to his job, and this is aside from the fact that this is only his first year as head coach.

But for Robinson, it is another opportunity for him to become even better.

“Pressure is always gonna be a privilege, and I’m just grateful that I get to have that kind of experience that the rest of the coaches that came before me also had,” he said.

Robinson will go through another litmus test as they will face four-time UAAP champion mentor Tab Baldwin and his Ateneo de Manila University squad on Wednesday.

For the former Alaska Ace, he is also raring to have the chance to play against their ‘worthy rivals.’

“When I was growing up, I used to watch that rivalry and now I’m just excited for that. Sabi ko nga, it came in so early but whether we like it or not, we’re gonna face each other,” he said.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of hype, a lot of stories behind the game, but at the end of the day, Ateneo’s a worthy rival. That will never change. Coach Tab Baldwin is a worthy rival. We’ll always compete against each other and it’s just an opportunity for me to get better learning from Coach Tab and Ateneo.”

And aside from the outside noise, Robinson then said that at the end of the day, their upcoming matchup at thenPasay-based venue on Wednesday at 4 PM will be treated just like how they treat every game that they will have this season.

“It’ll always be the same,” he said when asked about how they will prepare against their Katipunan-based rivals.

“It’s all about us, we, and ours. Obviously, we know who we're gonna be up against but we’ll just focus on what we have and that’s us.”

“Whoever it is that we face is just an opportunity for us to get better. Kumbaga, ‘yun ‘yung isang bagay that we always wanna focus on.”

