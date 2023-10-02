MANILA — The Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters have announced the signing of four of their rookies from the 2023 PBA Draft.

Sixth overall pick Ken Tuffin, who previously suited up for Far Eastern University, was officially signed by the squad as stated in their social media account.

He reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with Phoenix.

Ricci Rivero, the 17th overall pick, was signed to a two-year deal as per his agency Virtual Playground.

Former Ateneo Blue Eagles staples Raffy Verano, the draft’s fourth pick in the second round, and Matthew Daves, their third-round pick, also inked their professional contracts with the Fuel Masters.

Both were signed to separate one-year deals.

The quartet is expected to help Phoenix bounce back from an abysmal 2022-2023 season after winning only 13 of their 36 games overall.