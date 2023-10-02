PVL: Louie Romero signs with Farm Fresh

Former Adamson setter Louie Romero (7) is turning pro. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Adamson University playmaker Louie Romero is foregoing the rest of her collegiate eligibility to turn professional.

The setter has signed with the Farm Fresh Foxies, the team announced on Monday evening. Romero, 23, is expected to make her debut in the third conference of the Premier Volleyball League that will start later this month.

"Rome wasn't built overnight, but with the addition of a setter like Louie Romero on our side of the court, we can look forward to fast-tracking the team's development, especially on offense," the team announced on X [formerly Twitter].

Rome wasn't built overnight but with the addition of a setter like Louie Romeo on our side of the court, we can look forward to fast tracking the team's development especially on offense.



Truly, we are thrilled to have you on board, Wi!



LET'S DO THIS! 🦊🔥🧡 #FarmFreshStart pic.twitter.com/lmNSeOKGxF — Farm Fresh Foxies (@FarmFreshFoxies) October 2, 2023

Romero steered the Lady Falcons to a third-place finish in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament -- the first time that Adamson had reached the podium since the 2014 season. In that season, she led all setters with an average of 5.08 excellent sets per set. Romero also totalled 43 points on 23 kills, 14 aces, and six blocks in what turned out to be her final year with Adamson.

"Nabakante lang po ako after UAAP, pero tuloy-tuloy naman ang pagpapalakas at pag-iingat sa katawan ko, kaya I can say na ready naman po ako," said Romero.

"Na-miss ko po maglaro, and now na eto na, lalo akong excited. Napanood ko ang bawat laro ng Farm Fresh last conference, at para sa akin, sa paraang 'yun, alam ko kung ano ang kailangan ng team at alam ko kung paano ako makakatulong," she added.

In Farm Fresh, Romero will reunite with former Adamson teammates Trisha Tubu, Kate Santiago, and Cae Lazo, all of whom signed with the Foxies after the UAAP season and made their debuts in the Invitational Conference.

Farm Fresh also features Joan Narit, Alyssa Bertolano, and Pia Ildefonso, as well as College of Saint Benilde standouts Gayle Pascual, Cloanna Mondoñedo, and Zam Nolasco, among others.

The Foxies lost all five of their matches in the Invitational Conference.

RELATED VIDEO