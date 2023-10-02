Korea ends Gilas Women's medal hopes in Asiad

The Gilas Women during a joint practice with Gilas Men, as part of their preparations for the Asian Games. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Gilas Pilipinas Women bowed out of medal contention in the 19th Asian Games on Monday night, after a 93-71 defeat to South Korea at the Shaoxing Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium.

The Gilas Women, who are participating in the Asiad for the first time since 1998, made it to the quarterfinals but paid for a slow start against the Koreans.

They fell behind 13-23 after the opening period and spent the rest of the game playing catch-up. The Gilas Women got within 11 points, 54-43, with six minutes left in the third quarter off a Jack Animam bucket.

But Korea quickly answered. Kang Lee-seul completed an and-1 in the next play and Park Ji-hyun scored with five minutes to go in the quarter for a 59-43 spread.

Korea's lead ballooned to 25 points, 89-64, with under three minutes left off a Shin Jihyun three-pointer.

Khate Castillo led the Gilas Women with 18 points while Animam finished with a 15-point, 14-rebound double-double. However, they were forced into 18 turnovers that Korea translated into 27 points. Korea also shot a blistering 51% from the field, including 22-of-29 inside the paint.

Park Jisu led Korea with 15 points and Park Ji-hyun added 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

The Gilas Women will exit the Asian Games with wins over Kazakhstan (83-59) and Hong Kong (99-63) before they lost to powerhouse Japan in their final Group B game, 96-59.

South Korea, meanwhile, will play Japan in the semifinals.

