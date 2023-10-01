Gilas Pilipinas practices for their Asian Games showdown against Qatar. POC-PSC Media Pool.

Gilas Pilipinas is moving on from its 87-62 defeat against Jordan as it prepares for a crucial match against Qatar in the 19th Asian Games.

The nationals will figure in a last-ditch bid against the Qataris on Monday to make it to the quarterfinals of men's basketball competition.

Tip off will be at 4 p.m. at the Zhegiang University Zijingang Stadium.

Whoever wins will advance to the quarterfinal berths, while the loser will be relegated to the classification for fifth to eight places.

Gilas found itself in a tight after bowing to a Rondae Hollis-Jefferson powered Jordan squad, which denied the nationals an outright quarterfinals berth as the top seed in Group C.

Now, it needs to get past Qatar if it is to stay in the fight for a podium finish in the Asiad.

"Right now, what's in front of us, let's take care of Qatar," said coach Tim Cone on Sunday.

Gilas will have to take on a group of shooters from the Qatari side, spearheaded by point guard Abdullah Mousa.

If they hurdle Qatar, the nationals will play opposite Iran in the quarterfinals.

Other teams that earned outright berth in the quarterfinals are China (Group B), Jordan (Group C), and Japan (Group D).