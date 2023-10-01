Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday shoots during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards, at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, April 4, 2023. Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE/File.

WASHINGTON -- The Boston Celtics obtained former Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers in an NBA deal, according to multiple reports Sunday, responding to the Bucks landing Damian Lillard.

According to the Boston Globe and ESPN, the Celtics are sending Portland guard Malcolm Brogdon, center Robert Williams, a 2024 first-round NBA Draft pick obtained from Golden State and Boston's 2029 first-round selection.

The Celtics are answering the challenge issued by Milwaukee four days earlier when the Bucks acquired superstar guard Lillard as part of a three-team deal with Phoenix that sent 33-year-old Holiday to Portland.

Holiday is a two-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection who played a key role in Milwaukee's 2021 championship run, the first NBA crown for the Bucks in 50 years.

When Milwaukee swung the deal for Lillard, Las Vegas oddsmakers moved the Bucks into a most fancied role among title contenders for the upcoming season, leapfrogging the Celtics.

Boston's response figuring to add to the tensions even more with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo having said how sad he was to lose Holiday even as his team was adding a top playmaker in Lillard.

Holiday averaged 19.3 points, 7.4 assists, a career-high 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals a game last season for Milwaukee in his 14th NBA campaign.

