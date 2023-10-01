Athletics: Ubas, Morrison miss out on Asian Games podium

Janry Ubas of the Philippines competes in the Men's Long Jump final of the SEA Games 2019 at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium in New Clark City, Philippines, December 7, 2019. Rolex dela Pena, EPA-EFE/File.

The Philippines' bets in athletics fell well short of the podium in their respective events in the 19th Asian Games, Sunday in Hangzhou, China.

Former Southeast Asian Games champion William Morrison placed 11th among 13 finalists in men's shotput with his throw of 16.98 meters, a far cry from his season’s best effort of 18.17-m.

Finishing 1-2-3 in the event were India’s Tajinderpal Singh Toor (20.36), Saudi Arabia’s Mohamed Daouda (20.18) and China’s Liu Yang (19.97).

Janry Ubas, a gold medalist in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia earlier this year, was a distant seventh in long jump with his leap of 7.80-m.

Even if Ubas duplicated his personal best of 8.08-m, he still would have fallen short of the podium. China's Shi Yuhao had jumped 8.10-m for bronze.

Shi’s teammate Wang Jianan was crowned long jump king with a leap of 8.22 meters, with India’s Sreeshankar placing runner-up at 8.19.

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ Iron Lady and SEA Games heptathlon queen Sarah Dequinan placed 9th and second to last following her 2:37.62 clocking in the 800 meters.

She was the best Southeast Asian athlete as Thailand's Sunisa Khotseemueang finished last.

China’s Sheng Ninali emerged champion in the heptathlon event, with Uzbekistan’s Ekaterina Voroninan and Nandini Agasara of India finishing second and third respectively.

Robyn Brown, Lauren Hoffman and SEA Games’ 200-m legend Eric Cray plunge into action Monday in the 400m, before the 4x400 relay men’s team of Umajesty Williams, Miko Prado, Joyme Sequita and Frederick Ramirez take the field on Wednesday, with triple-jumper jumper Ronnie Malipay.

The 4x400 squad of Maureen Schrijvers, Brown, Hoffman and Angel Frank round out action on Wednesday.