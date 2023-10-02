Gilas Pilipinas takes on Bahrain in their first game in Group C of the 19th Asian Games on September 26, 2023. POC-PSC Media pool.

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas is moving on to the quarterfinal stage of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Filipino hoopers overwhelmed Qatar, 80-41, on Monday at the Zhejiang University Zijingang Stadium.

San Miguel Beermen June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez spearheaded Gilas’ balanced attack with the 6-foot-10, six-time PBA MVP delivering 12 points and three boards, while the former LPU Pirates star tallied 12 markers and four rebounds.

Calvin Oftana also caught fire with 11 points, nine of which came from three-point land, and adding to this are a pair of rebounds and steals.

Already dominating the first quarter 33-14, the Nationals limited the Qataris to nine and seven points in the second and third quarters, respectively, while also building a lead as huge as 43.

Gilas’ reserves also imposed their might by outscoring the 2027 World Cup hosts in bench points, 43-13, while also limiting their whole squad to shooting only 21% from the field.

But the Philippines’ 22 turnovers are still a cause of concern especially since they will be facing Iran in the quarterfinals tomorrow at 12 PM.

Meanwhile, Qatar, who was led by Nedim Muslic with 12 markers, seven rebounds, and three steals, will fall into the 5th-8th place classification phase.