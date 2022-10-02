UAAP: NU women's winning streak reaches 97 games

NU's Camille Clarin puts up a shot against UE in their UAAP Season 85 women's basketball game at the Mall of Asia Arena on October 2, 2022. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- National University extended its record winning streak in UAAP women's basketball to 97 games after a 131-47 demolition of the University of the East on Sunday morning at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Bulldogs, who are six-time defending champions in the UAAP, opened their Season 85 campaign in explosive fashion as they made quick work of the Lady Warriors. They raced to a 38-11 advantage after the first quarter and were never threatened the rest of the way.

National team mainstay Camille Clarin out-scored the Lady Warriors by herself in the first half, 14-13, and finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 15 minutes. Angel Surada had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds in the first half before sitting out in the second.

The Lady Bulldogs gave a winning welcome to new head coach Aris Dimaunahan, who replaced Pat Aquino in May.

"We're just happy na bumalik na yung basketball for women's and ang tagal namin hinintay," said Dimaunahan. The Lady Bulldogs played a 5-on-5 game for the first time since racking up a sixth straight title in November 2019.

"I want to congratulate the girls for starting this season with a win, with a convincing win," the coach added. "Obviously, the ladies are raring to compete. And it showed kanina na talagang they are hungry for competition. And again, congratulations to all of them."

Six players finished in double figures for the Lady Bulldogs, who shot nearly 55% from the field and had a 61-34 advantage in rebounding. NU assisted on 39 of their 45 field goals in a show of ball movement and unselfishness.

Cameroonian center Annick Edimo Tiky had 11 points for the Lady Bulldogs on top of eight rebounds.

For UE, Joyce Terrinal and Kamba Kone each had 10 points but they had no answer for the Lady Bulldogs on either end of the floor. The Lady Warriors made only 26.2% of their shots and committed 35 turnovers, which NU translated to 40 points.

The Lady Bulldogs have not lost since October 2013, in the Finals of UAAP Season 76 where they lost to De La Salle University in three games.

The Scores:

NU 131 -- Clarin 22, Pingol 16, Cayabyab 14, Tiky 11, Fabruada 10, Surada 10, Baroquillo 8, Solis 8, Canuto 7, Ico 7, Betanio 6, Dimaunahan 5, Villareal 3, Bartolo 2, Talas 2.

UE 47 -- Terrinal 10, Kone 10, Anastacio 9, Caraig 8, Ordas 4, Tinio 3, Gervacio 2, Lorena 1, Nama 0, Sajol 0, Dela Rosa 0, Paule 0.



Quarters: 38-11, 68-13, 102-25, 131-47