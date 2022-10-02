SSL: UP avoids upset against Perpetual Help

The UP Fighting Maroons celebrate after beating Perpetual Help in the Shakey's Super League. Photo courtesy of the SSL.



MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines (UP) recovered from a slow start to outlast Perpetual Help in five sets, 10-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-15, 15-10, in the Shakey's Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.

Alyssa Bertolano and Lainne Arce stepped up down the stretch for the Fighting Maroons, as they snapped the Lady Altas' two-game winning run and started their Pool A campaign on a winning note.

Bertolano and Arce came alive in the fourth set to force a decider, as UP raced to a comfortable lead that gave them the momentum they needed in the fifth.

Back-to-back aces from Bertolano gave UP a 4-1 lead to start the fifth set before the Lady Altas rallied to tie it at 7. The Fighting Maroons answered with a 6-2 counter sparked by a Bertolano hit.

Perpetual Help rookie Shaila Omipon scored to keep the Lady Altas alive, but Arce's quick attack and an ace wrapped up the match for UP.

"I told them to forget everything that happened in the first four sets, execute our game plan, and not commit the mistakes we did in the previous sets. Good thing they responded positively," said newly-appointed Fighting Maroons coach Shaq Delos Santos.

Arce had 14 points while Bertolano scored 10 for UP. Marianne Sotomil got 18 markers for the Fighting Maroons and Kamille Cal got 12.

Perpetual, which slid to a 2-1 win-loss record, got 15 points from Omipon and 14 markers from Winnie Bedana.

In the second game, Adamson University bounced back from an opening night loss by sweeping San Sebastian College, 25-10, 25-14, 25-18, in Pool B.