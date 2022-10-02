PBA: Mamuyac, Rain Or Shine keep Terrafirma winless

Mamuyac and the Elasto Painters now sport a 2-1 win-loss record. PBA Media Bureau

Gian Mamuyac scored 17 points — all in the second half — and Beau Belga added 12 off the bench, as Rain Or Shine routed Terrafirma Dyip 106-94 in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Sunday.

Steve Taylor Jr. tallied 20 points, 24 rebounds, 2 steals, and 3 blocks for the Elasto Painters, who upped their record to 2-1.

Terrafirma — which dropped to 0-3 in the conference, similar to Phoenix — lost its 19th straight overall.

A Mamuyac 3-pointer set off a 12-3 run bridging the third and fourth quarters that enabled Rain Or Shine to take an 80-67 lead, a cushion the Elasto Painters held on to the rest of the way.

During one span in the fourth, Mamuyac went 9 of 9 from the free-throw line, an effort that helped to fend off Dyip.

"Coming to this game, ang mind-set ko lang po is I will be aggressive on defense and give whatever I can to my team, both offense and defense," the former Blue Eagles star said.

Lester Prosper finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Juami Tiongson added 17 points to lead Dyip.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.