Justin Brownlee notched 34 points to lead all Barangay Ginebra starters in double-digit scoring en route to a 99-91 victory in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Sunday.

Scottie Thompson added 15 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists, and Stanley Pringle contributed 16 points for Ginebra, which raised its record to 1-1.

Johnny O'bryant tallied 31 points and 16 rebounds to pace Meralco, which fell to 0-2.

(More details to follow.)