NCAA says no decision yet on ex-Mapua player Gab Gamboa

MANILA, Philippines -- The NCAA on Sunday clarified that its Management Committee has yet to decide on a sanction for former Mapua player Gab Gamboa, who was found to have been enrolled in another school while playing for the Cardinals.

Contrary to a statement made by NCAA Season 98 Commissioner Tonichi Pujante, the Management Committee said that "no decision has been made as to the penalty to be imposed on [Gamboa]."

Pujante told reporters on Saturday that Gamboa has been banned for life from the NCAA.

Gamboa played in Mapua's opening day triumph against the San Beda Red Lions, but it was discovered soon after that he is ineligible to play in the league. Gamboa was found to still be enrolled in St. Clare College when he transferred to Mapua University.

"With regards to Gab Gamboa, he was ruled ineligible to play in the NCAA. There's an NCAA ruling that games will be forfeited and he will be banned for life. That's per NCAA rules," said Pujante.

"He was enrolled in St. Clare as well. You can't be enrolled in two schools," he added.

But the NCAA said on Sunday that they have yet to decide on a final sanction on Gamboa. However, they are upholding the forfeiture of Mapua's triumph over San Beda as they fielded an ineligible player in the game.

Below is the full statement of the NCAA.

Gamboa has already returned to St. Clare.

Mapua, last season's losing finalists, currently have a 0-7 win-loss record in Season 98 after a loss to Arellano University on Sunday.