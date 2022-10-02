Axel Doromal scored 16 points, and the Arellano Chiefs asserted themselves in the second half to down the Mapua Cardinals 64-59 on Sunday at FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Chiefs upped their record to 4-3, while Mapua remained winless after 7 games.

Cade Flores added 14 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks before fouling out. Darrel Menina chipped in 12 points on 4 3-pointers.

Holding a slim 27-26 halftime lead, Arellano got the jump on Mapua to go further up 36-28 midway through the third quarter.

Coach Cholo Martin and his squad looked ready to put the game away when they took a 56-46 lead in the fourth.

But the Cardinals wouldn't quit, going on an 8-0 run capped by a transition basket courtesy of Adrian Nocum.

Arellano stopped that momentum, though, when Wilmar Oftana banked a deep 3-pointer with 2:42 left in the game.

Menina's high-arcing 3-pointer with 28.7 seconds — which extended Arellano's lead to 64-56 — proved to be the insurance basket.

Paolo Hernandez scored 14 points to pace Mapua, which was forced to forfeit its only win after the NCAA ruled that the Cardinals used an ineligible player, Gab Gamboa.

Gamboa has been slapped a lifetime playing ban by the league.

Those developments were announced by the league management committee on Saturday.