NBA: Grizzlies' Adams signs contract extension

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (R) of New Zealand in action against Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (L) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 18 March 2022. Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE.

WASHINGTON -- New Zealand center Steven Adams has signed a contract extension with the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies, the club announced Saturday.

The Grizzlies did not disclose contract details but Adams' agent told ESPN the new deal was for two years at $25.2 million and will keep the Kiwi big man with Memphis through the 2024-25 campaign.

Adams averaged 6.9 points as well as career highs of 10.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 76 games last season after being traded to the Grizzlies from New Orleans in August 2021.

Memphis had the second-best record in the NBA last season at 56-26, matching a club record and bringing the Grizzlies their first Southwest division title in franchise history.

Adams, 29, led the NBA last season with 349 offensive rebounds, an average of 4.6 per game, breaking club records set by Zach Randolph in the 2009-10 campaign.

Adams is preparing to begin his 10th professional basketball season after being selected 12th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Over 664 career games with the Thunder, New Orleans and Memphis, Adams has averaged 9.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game.

