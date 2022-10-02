MPL Philippines

MANILA - Blacklist International on Sunday secured the upper bracket semifinals slot in the MPL Season 10, but fell short against RSG Philippines, 2-1 in their match at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

RSG packed up aggression early into Game 1, going 7-0 in kills by the end of the laning phase, following a 5-man wipeout on Blacklist.

Packing up aggression early on, RSG rolled towards a clean 14-0 match in Game 1.

Blacklist countered with their own dominant game, as Kiel "Oheb" Soriano capped it off with a triple kill.

RSG Philippines banked on yet another clean game, nearly putting up a perfect series to draw match point.

RSG can secure at most third place to end the regular season, if they win against Nexplay EVOS. Blacklist and Echo Philippines will try to secure the top slot in the final match of the regular season on Monday.