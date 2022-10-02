Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Echo Philippines on Sunday sealed the first upper bracket semifinals slot after making quick work of Nexplay EVOS in their MPL Season 10 clash at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

The upper bracket semifinals will give them a twice-to-beat playoff cushion and a much better standing heading into the playoffs.

Fredric "BennyQT" Gonzales erupted with 8 kills in Game 1 as Echo bucked a slow start before eventually asserting dominance.

Amassing as much as a 5,400 gold lead 6 minutes into Game 2, Echo never looked back with yet another clean win.

Echo currently has 26 points, and they are assured to end the regular season in the top 2, as Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno picked up a surprise jungler Chou.

Echo will have one more game against Blacklist International before preparing for the playoffs.

Nexplay, who are out of playoff contention, will go up against defending champions RSG Philippines on Monday to end their season 10 campaign.