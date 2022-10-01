Blacklist International talk to MPL host Mara Aquino after winning their S10 match against TNC Pro Team. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - After a convincing sweep of TNC Pro Team, Blacklist will look to close out the MPL Season 10 with a twice-to-beat playoff incentive at the upper bracket.

Amid a marathon of games in the regular season finale week, they will square off against reigning Southeast Asia Cup champions RSG Philippines, and second-seeded Echo Philippines, who they have lost to in round 1.

To prepare to the packed weekend finale, Captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Vilalluna said they are working double time so they could get the upper bracket playoff cushion.

"Mas nagbabatak kami [ng laro] this week. Mas nag-additional practice kami especially dahil tatlo din ang kalaban namin so mas doble ang effort," she said after their 2-0 win against TNC Saturday at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

With the stacked weekend, the Codebreakers will not spare anyone of complacency, even a TNC squad that was booted off playoff contention.

OhMyV33nus believes the Phoenix squad is a force to be reckoned with. In fact, she shared that they lost to them twice in a ranked game scrimmage at one point.

"Noong nagpe-prepare kami against TNC, sinabi namin sa teammates ko na mas nakakatakot na version ito na TNC kumpara sa Week 1 and Week 7 dahil yung TNC nga parang nothing to lose sila ngayon so malalabas nila yung full potential nila," the captain said.

"And actually natalo nila kami twice sa RG (ranked game) [scrimmage] kaya kung napapansin niyo nag-ban kami ng assasins kasi feel namin na sa sobrang confident nila malalabas nila potential ni Sdzyz," she added.

With TNC ending their season with the loss, head coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza urged them to keep their heads up.

"TNC fan ako honestly nung season 9 naging fan nila ako dahil may pagka-unique ang plays nila. Sana makabalik sa winning form. laaht ng ... Hindi ibig sabihin nito na katapusan na ng career nila dahil ito ang simula nila which is proven namin the more na mas natatalo kami. The more ang learnings nila," Bon Chan said.