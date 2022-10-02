Filipinas call up 25 players to October camp

Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after winning the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine national women's football team is already in San Jose, Costa Rica where they will hold their camp for the October international FIFA window.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) called up 25 players to the camp, including the core of the squad that won the AFF Women's Championship 2022 in July.

The goal-keepers called up are: Olivia McDaniel, Inna Palacios, Kiara Fontanilla, and Kaiya Jota.

The defenders are: Reina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Jessika Cowart, Sofia Harrison, Hali Long, Eva Madarang, Chantelle Maniti, Dominique Randle, and Tara Shelton.

The midfielders are: Tahnai Annis, Anicka Castaneda, Sara Eggesvik, Carleigh Frilles, Jessica Miclat, Camille Rodriguez, and Jaclyn Sawicki.

The forwards are: Sarina Bolden, Alisha del Campo, Isabella Flanigan, Katrina Guillou, and Quinley Quezada.

The Filipinas will play two friendly matches against Costa Rica on Oct. 7 and 11.

Costa Rica qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 after a fourth place finish in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship in Mexico last July.

They are ranked 37th in the world, 16 spots ahead of the PWNFT.