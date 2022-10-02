B.League: Thirdy, San-En fall to Kawasaki in overtime

Thirdy Ravena of the San-En NeoPhoenix. (c) B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena had a strong performance but the San-En NeoPhoenix still absorbed a tough 88-84 overtime defeat from the Kawasaki Brave Thunders on Sunday night at the Hamamatsu Arena.

Ravena made seven of his 11 field goals to finish with 18 points along with eight rebounds and six assists in a 36-minute stint. However, the NeoPhoenix still fell to a second straight loss in their 2022-23 B.League campaign.

A triple by Ryusei Shinoyama put the Brave Thunders ahead for good, 82-81, with 3:49 to play in overtime. They built an 86-81 lead with 64 seconds to go before a three-pointer by Yante Maten made it a two-point game, 86-84, with still 43 seconds left.

Two free throws by Shinoyama sealed the deal for Kawasaki, however.

Maten led San-En with 26 points and 17 rebounds in a losing effort, while Isaiah Hicks added 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Nick Fazekas had 21 points and 15 rebounds to lead the way for Kawasaki.

Dwight Ramos had eight points and two rebounds in Levanga's 97-74 loss to the Akita Northern Happinets.

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes fell to their second loss after a 92-71 defeat to the Gunma Crane Thunders at the Ota City Sports Park Citizen Gymnasium.

Ravena came off the bench to put up 11 points and six assists in 24 minutes.

Meanwhile, Matthew Wright had five points in Kyoto Hannaryz's slim 66-65 triumph against the Sendai 89ers at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Wright made two of five shots in 15 minutes and also had two rebounds and an assist. Kyoto was led by Yoshiaki Kubota, who had 16 points including four free throws down the stretch that sealed the win for his team.

Former De La Salle University center Justine Baltazar made his debut for the Hiroshima Dragonflies, grabbing a rebound in four minutes of action as they took a 70-68 win over Yokohama B-Corsairs at Hiroshima Sun Plaza.

Jay Washington did not play in Ryukyu's 85-70 demolition of the Utsunomiya Brex.

In the second division, Jordan Heading scored 11 points in Nagasaki Velca's 84-81 defeat to the Kumamoto Volters.