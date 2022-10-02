Ateneo's LJ Miranda (13) nailed the game-winner with 18 seconds to go against the FEU Lady Tamaraws. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles are off to a triumphant start in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament after a slim 67-64 win over Far Eastern University on Sunday morning at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles lost hold of a double-digit advantage at the break and trailed at multiple points in the fourth quarter, but still pulled off the victory.

LJ Miranda was the hero for the Blue Eagles, as she sank the corner three-pointer with 18.2 seconds left that gave her team the lead for good.

Miranda finished with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Jhazmin Joson scored all 14 of her points in the first half where the Blue Eagles built a 43-31 advantage. Kacey dela Rosa had a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double.

The Lady Tamaraws recovered in the third quarter where they out-scored Ateneo 20-10, paving the way for a tight fourth period. FEU snatched the lead with 6:16 left thanks to a bucket by Kyla Go that made it 59-58.

The teams exchanged leads five times from there, before a split at the line by FEU's Camille Taguiam knotted the count at 64 with 1:21 to play. A poor offensive set by the Lady Tams gave Ateneo a chance with 33 seconds left, and they made the most of it as Miranda was left open for the game-winner.

FEU still had a chance, but Taguiam missed a jumper that could have made it a one-point game. The Lady Tams retained possession with 2.1 seconds to go, but a last-ditch triple by Angel Obien hit the rim as time expired.

Jumuad and Danica Pacia each had 11 points for the Lady Tamaraws, while Taguiam missed out on a triple-double with 11 points, 12 rounds, and nine assists.

The scores:

ATENEO 67 -- Miranda 17, Joson 14, Dela Rosa 14, Villacruz 10, Makanjuola 5, Gino-Gino 3, Jajurie 2, Eufemiano 1, Nieves 1, Calago 0.

FEU 64 -- Pacia 11, Jumuad 11, Taguiam 10, Delos Santos 9, Go 9, Obien 7, Lopez 5, Aquino 2, Samonte 0, Manguiat 0, Cunanan 0, Calinawan 0, Paras 0, Salvani 0.

Quarters: 24-17, 43-31, 53-51, 67-64.



