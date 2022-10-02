3x3: Cebu Chooks bows out of Cebu Masters

Cebu Chooks failed to advance to the quarterfinal of the Cebu Masters. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- Cebu Chooks! bowed out of the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters after losing via 21-14 decision at the hands of a hot-shooting Omaha 3BALL, Saturday evening at a packed SM Seaside City.

The hometown bets fell prey to the Americans' pinpoint accuracy from two-point distance. They trailed by seven points with less than four minutes left and failed to book a ticket to the quarterfinals.

It was a heartbreaking loss for Chooks 3x3, as none of the program's teams advanced to the knockout phase. It was a far cry from the Manila Masters where both Cebu and Manila reached the quarterfinal.

Manila had to go through a qualifying draw in the ongoing World Tour Masters leg, but could not advance after bowing to Doha QSC, 21-16.

Mike Harry Nzesseu carried the fight for Cebu with eight points and six rebounds in the loss. Mac Tallo and Brandon Ramirez had three each.

Malik Hluchoweckyj led Omaha with nine points in their bounce-back win after suffering an 18-14 loss to Pool A top seed Antwerp earlier. Trey Bardsley and Dylan Travis scored five each, while Mitch Hahn added two.

Omaha is now bound for the quarters set on Sunday, together with three other teams that completed the cast in the last stretch of the pool stage.

The playoffs will commence at 4:00 p.m, beginning with Antwerp locking horns with the second-best team of Pool C in Saitama, the reigning Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 International Quest champions.

Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy, the best team in Pool D, and Pool B's no. 2 Utsunomiya Brex take on one another next in an all-Asian affair.

Familiar foes Riga and Lausanne will duke it out in the third QF duel, while Omaha and Amsterdam are facing each other to finalize the semis cast.

Champion at the end of this max-level FIBA 3x3 tournament will take home USD 40,000, with the runner-up settling for USD 30,000.