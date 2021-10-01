Photo from AVC - Asian Volleyball Confederation

Rebisco suffered a disappointing loss against the taller Altay VC from Kazakhstan, 23-25, 13-25, 17-25, in its debut game at the 2021 Asian Women’s Club Championship in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand Friday.

Rebisco, composed of veteran and young players from the Philippines, could not sustain their grit from the opening set and tasted the same fate with the other Filipino team, Choco Mucho, which was also swept by the host Nakhon Ratchasima QminC earlier.

Mhicaela Belen gave the Philippines a 5-2 lead at the start of the third but the team was haunted by a string of errors aside from a barrage of attacks from Sana Anarkulova, who stole the lead, 9-6.

Anarkulova would make the separation wider midway of the set with a through-the-block hit, 14-8.

Down 10-19, Rebisco scored a rare three straight points to move a little closer to Altay, 13-19, but the Kazakhstan team unleashed its powerful attacks en route to a straight-set win.

Rebisco missed the services of team captain Aby Maraño, Eya Laure, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, and Ivy Lacsina, who remain in quarantine. Instead, Choco Mucho lent Kianna Dy and Majoy Baron to the team for the meantime.

The Kalei Mau-bannered Choco Mucho bowed to the Thai team, 11-25, 26-28, 17-25, to open their campaign.