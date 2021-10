Photo from AVC - Asian Volleyball Confederation

Philippine club Rebisco dropped its second game at the 2021 Asian Women’s Club Championship after losing to Thailand’s Supreme Chonburi, 11-25, 16-25, 16-25, in Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday.

Despite parading a complete lineup, Rebisco fell to Supreme’s quick plays, suffering back-to-back defeats in straight sets.

Full story to follow.