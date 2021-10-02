Courtesy MPL Philippines

MANILA—Smart Omega on Saturday dominated Echo Philippines with a 2-0 victory in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League, as they try to keep their Season 8mplayoff hopes alive.

Echo took control of the map in the early game, as Omega looked to pace themselves with star jungler Kiel VJ “KielVj” Hernandez sitting out the competition.

Gradually Omega climbed their way back into the action, as KielVj's substitute Dean Christian “Raizen” Sumagui's ripped through Echo's heroes with a triple kill by his Roger to level themselves with the fourth-seeded team.

Securing the Lord in the 12th minute put the icing on the cake, as Omega took Game 1 behind an unconventionally quick match.

It was the same theme for Game 2, but it was Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas's Natan and Raizen's Hayabusa that shone, as they kept Echo to just 2 turret takedowns.

With the win, Omega went up a notch to 7th place, a point behind Bren Esports (14 points). Only the top 6 teams will qualify for the playoffs.

Below them stood TNC Pro Team with 11 points.

Meanwhile, Echo remained at 4th place, tied with third-seeded RSG PH (16).