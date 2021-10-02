Filipino boxers under MP Promotions look to carry on Pacquiao's legacy

As boxing legend Manny Pacquiao's journey comes to an end, Filipino prize fighters are keeping his legacy alive by training hard at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, California.



The famed gym has become a mecca for Filipino boxers since Pacman first set foot in it some 20 years ago, teaming up with legendary trainer Freddie Roach.



Roach says, he already knew that Pacquiao's retirement day would eventually come.



"It's good news. Manny is making a big decision in his life and he’s being a politician and looks like the president of the Philippines I hope. We had a great run and we had a lot of good times together and he was one of the best fighters and people I ever met in my life. He’s a good guy. I have a lot of great memories that’s all," Roach said.



Pacquiao's eldest son, Jimuel, has also been training at the Wild Card Gym. He admits that although his father's retirement was a bit unexpected, he and his siblings are relieved because of it. "Part of me was surprised and part of me was also happy at the same time cuz now he gets to relax and not take any more punishment especially when he’s at his age now. I can’t believe that 27 years in boxing is an amazing career."



While Jimuel looks to pursue his own boxing career under the same team that worked with his father, many are still left wondering who would be the Philippines' next boxing superstar.



For Roach, it is unlikely to find another fighter that will be able to surpass Pacquiao's achievements. He is the only eight-division world champion in the history of boxing who has won twelve world titles.



Although uncertain, Roach shares that he is already working with one fighter that shows potential and even stole the show during Pacquiao's recent fight card --Mark Magsayo.



"There’s only one Manny Pacquiao and Mark Magsayo is certainly a great puncher and he looks like the closest thing at this point but then again I don’t think we’ll have another Pacquiao," Roach said.



Magsayo says that he is delighted to be included in the boxing legend's recent fight card. He says it was his dream fight and that he is thankful for it.



Magsayo is not the only fighter looking to follow their idol's footsteps. In recent years, Pacquiao has been building up MP Promotions and its fighters, which include Magsayo, along with IBF Champion Jerwin Ancajas, and top contenders Jonas Sultan and Marlon Tapales. Olympic Bronze Medalist Eumir Marcial is also part of the stable.



Most of these fighters training at Wild Card will have high-stakes match-ups in the fourth quarter of this year.

