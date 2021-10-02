Photo from AVC - Asian Volleyball Confederation

Kazakhstan squad Zhetysu VC dealt Choco Mucho its second consecutive loss, 25-22, 25-19, 25-15, at the 2021 Asian Women’s Club Championship in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Saturday.

Choco Mucho’s gallant stand was not enough against the taller Kazakh team leading to another straight-sets loss after dropping its opening game on Friday against host team Nakhon Ratchasima QminC.

After giving the opponent a tough two sets, the Filipino club crumbled in the third dropping to a 12-5 deficit after back-to-back points by Valeriya Shatunova.

Kalei Mau tried to tally a string of points for the Philippines with a couple of attacks to cut Kazakhstan's lead to four, 13-9.

But Chocho Mucho gave away a series of unforced errors that widened the gap down the stretch of the set, 19-11.

The team dropped to 0-2 in Group A and will face the second seed from Group B in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Rebisco, the other Philippine squad in the tournament, is expected to parade their complete roster as Aby Maraño, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Eya Laure, and Ivy Lacsina got the clearance to suit up for the team.