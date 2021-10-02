Screenshot from MPL - Philippines

MANILA - Bren Esports on Saturday extended their win streak to 4 after romping TNC Pro Team in a thrilling 2-1 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL Season 8) matchup Saturday, as they seek to cement their position in the playoffs and secure a chance to defend their world title.

Bren Esports handed TNC their 6th loss in the last 7 games. TNC had just come off a win against third-seeded RSG Philippines.

Early-game aggression helped TNC out-zone the defending world champs in Game 1, with Dylan “Light” Catipon's Barats and Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafic's Thamuz adding insult to injury with their role by absorbing so much damage and keeping Bren to just two kills.

P-Patrick "P-GOD" Grecia's Selena took the MVP award in Game 1, coming out unscathed with 4 kills and 5 assists on his board.

Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno's went ham in Game 2, with 9 kills, no deaths, 6 assists, and a 100 percent kill participation to help Bren tie the series, paired with Allan “Lusty” Castromayor's Chou and Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel's Harley combining for 16 assists.

Bren controlled the map for most of Game 3, with TNC not lagging far behind with their late-game potential. A take-down on 4 of TNC's 5 players gave Bren enough room to take the Lord and seal their chances of victory in Game 3.

The win gives Bren Esports 2 points to tie with Nexplay EVOS at 5th place. TNC climb up to 7th place, pending the results of the clash between Omega Esports and Echo Philippines to be held later this afternoon.

