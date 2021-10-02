Kiefer Ravena helped Shiga Lakestars earn the win in their match up against Thirdy Ravena and San-En NeoPhoenix. From the Japan B.League Faceboook page

Kiefer Ravena and Shiga Lakestars fought their way out of a double-digit deficit to beat Thirdy Ravena and San-En NeoPhoenix 93-83 in the 2021-22 Japan B.League Saturday.

Kiefer banked on his PBA experience to help Lakestars unreel a 21-0 run en route to their opening game victory against his brother's team.

The former NLEX player scored 11 points to go with 8 assists, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals in his B.League debut.

His assists helped Shiga big men Ovie Soko, Sean O'Mara and Novar Gadson overhaul a 22-point deficit.

Soko scored 18 points and 11 boards while O'Mara added 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists. Gadson had 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Thirdy, in his second year with NeoPhoenix, tallied 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, and an assist.

Kiefer thanked the crowd, especially the Filipinos, who watched the game at Ukaruchan Arena.

"First of all, thank you for everybody who came in here tonight, for supporting us to win . . . Sa lahat ng Pilipinong nanood ngayon, maraming salamat," he said.

The two teams will face off again on Sunday.

RELATED VIDEO