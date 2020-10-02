WATCH: SMB's June Mar back on the court for shooting drills

June Mar Fajardo did not join San Miguel Beer at the PBA bubble in Clark to continue his recovery from his injury.

But this does not mean he has been slacking.

The 6-time PBA Most Valuable Player did some light shooting together with the team's deputy coach Boycie Zamar while testing his right leg.

"After 8 long months nakabalik na din sa court. Slowly but surely lang. Salamat sa lahat ng mga prayers nyo at suporta, naappreciate ko kayo ng husto!" Fajardo said in a video he posted on his AHOS gaming Youtube channel.

"Salamat Coach Boycie Zamar and Andrew Bulahan!😉"

Fajardo fractured his right shin in February, days before the opening of the PBA’s 45th season.

He has already undergone surgery, but has yet to be given medical clearance to join the team practices.

San Miguel coach Leo Austria has said that while Fajardo is showing progress in his recovery the team won't risk playing him right away.

"Definitely, this coming bubble hindi siya kasama dahil we want him to focus on his rehabilitation dahil he's doing well eh," Austria said.