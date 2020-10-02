UAAP: Ex UST coach Aldin Ayo ‘vindicated’ by Sorsogon police findings

Former University of Santo Tomas (UST) head coach Aldin Ayo said police findings regarding an alleged team "bubble" he held in Barangay Capuy, Sorsogon City, will boost his appeal for the UAAP Board to reconsider the ban it had imposed on him.

Sorsogon City police found Ayo "not liable" for any violation of health protocols imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) during their training in Ayo's hometown.

This was also affirmed by the Office of the Governor of Sorsogon.

"I feel vindicated by the result of the Sorsogon City PNP Investigation on the alleged IATF violations in our activity in Capuy, Sorsogon; which result, was duly confirmed by the Office of the Governor in the Province of Sorsogon," Ayo said in a statement posted by The Varsitarian.

"The result of the investigation conducted by the proper government authorities, the PNP, on the ground -- at my house and farm, will certainly complement my position on the matter: that I have not in any way violated any national and local government health protocol or IATF regulations."

The Sorsogon City police said the players had secured the proper documents required before traveling to Sorsogon and also went through a 14-day home quarantine.

Police said the team activities in the "bubble" were focused on "agricultural activities," as opposed to basketball training.

"This is no ordinary time. Times are hard. Many athletes coming from the provinces have in fact gone back to farming due to the pandemic and community quarantines imposed by the government," Ayo said.

"It is understandable that many people will find it hard to believe that basketball players can also be engaged in farm work and training, and planting trees. But if it is the truth, then it is. For truth is stranger than fiction."