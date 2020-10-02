PBA: Ginebra lineup for bubble intact despite Slaughter's absence

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone is happy to be fielding an intact lineup for the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup restart on October 11.

The Kings were released from their Quest Hotel room isolation on Thursday and began their crash training at the Angeles University Foundation basketball court on Friday.

Expected to lead the way for Ginebra are LA Tenorio, Joe Devance, Stanley Pringle, Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson.

"The good news is we're an intact team coming from the last conference. The veterans are all there. So it's not gonna be like teaching new things to new guys. We're gonna be able to step in and do right away what we do. That should hopefully be a little of an edge over some other teams," Cone said in an interview on "The Link Podcast" with Rey Joble.

"Some other teams have new guys trying to immerse in a system. Maybe, it would be difficult in a short time that we have here."

Ginebra will also be forced to play without Greg Slaughter.

Cone said that although his squad won a PBA title without the big man, the head coach said he preferred Slaughter to be around.

"We certainly know how to play without him," said Cone. "We certainly want to play with him."

"He changed the game for us as he gave us the size that nobody has except for San Miguel."