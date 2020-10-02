PBA: GAB reinstates Calvin Abueva's basketball license

The Games and Amusements (GAB) has decided to reinstate the license of embattled PBA star Calvin Abueva more than a year after he was banned indefinitely from the league.

In an announcement posted on its social media account, the board agreed to allow Abueva to play on two conditions.

"After due deliberation by the Board, we have decided to reinstate the Professional Basketball License of Mr. Calvin Abueva subject to the following conditions:

1. He must undergo a seminar of The Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards of a Professional Athlete and sign that he will abide by it.

2. He must undergo the mandatory drug test as part of the medical requirements."

The Phoenix forward was allowed to enter the PBA's bubble in Clark, Pampanga, while waiting for the green light to join the league restart.

He joined the Fuel Masters at the Quest Hotel, and has been dropping hints on social media that points to a possible return to the PBA.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial himself said he allowed Abueva to enter the bubble and even take part in the Fuel Masters' practices.

Abueva has been banned from the league since June 2019, following a series of on-court incidents including run-ins with then-Blackwater rookie Ray Parks and former TNT KaTropa import Terrence Jones.

He has since apologized for his actions, underwent community service and counseling sessions, which are among the requirements that Marcial gave Abueva in return for his reinstatement into the league.

The GAB agreed that Abueva has been sincere with his actions.

"Abueva was remorseful in what he did and was sincere enough to accept his wrongdoings and asked for an apology for his actions with a promise not to repeat the same mistakes and set a good example to the audience especially the young fans," the board said in its statement.