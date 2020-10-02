Boxing: Nietes inks deal with international promotion, plans December ring return

Former 4-division world champion Donnie Nietes has signed a deal with MTK Global and D4G Promotions, which will pave the way for his ring return.

MTK Global and D4G Promotions are the same outfit that signed another ALA boxer, Albert Pagara, last month.

Nietes (42-1-5, 23 KOs), who has won titles in the super-flyweight, flyweight, light-flyweight and minimumweight divisions, said the signing is a step toward continuing his journey in boxing.

"I am very happy with this new step in my career. It means so much to me," he said in a statement.

"The journey has been wonderful and I will forever cherish how I worked hard in building my successful career. I'm not done yet and I am now hoping to get a fight with (Juan Francisco) Estrada, (Srisaket Sor) Rungvisai and (Roman) Chocolatito (Gonzalez).

"I want to be back as soon as possible. Whether it be December or January. I am currently preparing already and I am pleased to be going back in the ring after two years."

MTK Global Chief Strategy Officer Paul Gibson said his group is pleased to bring in Nietes, the longest reigning Filipino boxing champion, and is confident it could get the fights Nietes wanted.

"He's already had tremendous success in his career having won world titles in four-weight classes, and we're confident of securing some huge fights for him in the always-entertaining super-flyweight division," said Gibson.

Ahmed A. Seddiqi of D4G Promotions added: “There are some massive fights out there for him, and we are looking forward to seeing him showcase his skills when he makes his long-awaited return in the near future."