UAAP: Pido Jarencio mum on Padrigao’s transfer to UST

UST head coach Pido Jarencio against UE, September 30, 2023. Photo by UAAP Media Bureau.

MANILA — Pido Jarencio got a sour welcome after losing his first game back in the collegiate ranks.

University of Santo Tomas was dominated by University of the East in the first game of the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday.

Prior to that matchup, the team got a huge development after it was announced that Forthsky Padrigao was transferring to the Tigers’ lair.

Despite this, Jarencio didn’t want to comment on the former Ateneo point guard’s transfer to España, saying it is too soon to talk about it.

“No comment ako diyan kay Forthsky Padrigao,” he said post-game.

Padrigao left the Blue Eagle’s nest last July, with the UAAP Season 85 MVP runner-up opting to cut his Ateneo career short following ADMU’s announcement that he is not eligible to play in Season 86 due to academics.

"Kung gusto niyo, yung bata, andyan naman, siya na lang tanungin niyo, siya na kausapin. Ayokong mag-comment regarding sa kanya. Masyadong maaga eh. Tutal nakikita niyo naman siya, siya na lang tanungin niyo,” Jarencio said, avoiding comment.

‘Wag na kami, tutal sasagot naman ‘yung bata.”

“Pag ‘di sumagot, eh 'di abangan niyo na lang kung kailan sasagot. Basta ako, no comment na lang ako sa Padrigao issue or Padrigao going to UST."

If the Growling Tigers will be putting the controversial point guard on their lineup next season after meeting residency requirements, Padrigao will be eligible to play for two more years.