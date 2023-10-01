Courtesy: MPL Season 12

MANILA - Blacklist International's second half woes in MPL Season 12 continued after suffering a 0-2 loss at the hands of Smart Omega in the round 2 of the regular season held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Duane "Kelra" Pillas' attempt at a backdoor play got Blacklist scrambling in the middle of a lord dance in the 37th minute of Game 1, with two of Blacklist's players falling during the crucial lord dance.

Kelra was spotless with 4 kills and 7 assists throughout the nearly 40-minute contest.

Omega amassed a 11,000 gold lead throughout in Game 2, with Blacklist barely touching the turrets, let alone the jungle objectives.

Blacklist are 0-3 to start the second half, dropping to 5th place with a 5-4 record. Meanwhile, Omega improve to a 3-5 card, but remain on the brink of the playoff picture at 7th place.

"Since 'yung last matchup namin tingin ko ano lang naging saktong complacent lang siguro and ngayon naga-adjust kami ng playstyle namin and draft namin. Mas lalo naming tinututukan namin. And ngayon tingin ko nagkakaroon kami ng problema," Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap told reporters after the match.

Blacklist will face Minana on Friday, while Omega will face ECHO as they seek to protect their streak on the same day.