NCAA: Cortez, San Beda take down St. Benilde

Jacob Cortez of San Beda.

Jacob Cortez and the San Beda Red Lions waxed hot from long-range to take down College of St. Benilde, 83-77, in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament, Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

Cortez made four three-pointers en route to 20 points on top of his six rebounds and three assists. As a team, the Red Lions made 16 of 36 attempts from long distance.

They led by as much as 20 points but needed some big plays down the stretch to fend off the Blazers, who rallied behind Miguel Oczon and Miggy Corteza. San Beda improved to 2-1 in the tournament, while the Blazers dropped to 1-2.

A Yukien Andrada triple with 1:35 left gave San Beda a 10-point spread, 82-74, but Corteza's layup and an Oczon three-pointer made it a five-point game, 82-77, with still a minute to play. The Blazers faltered from there, however: a pass by Robi Nayve to Will Gozum was broken up by Cortez, and a Ray Carlos flubbed a layup in the closing seconds.

Andrade finished with 15 points for the Red Lions and made three of his four attempts from beyond the arc. James Payosing was the other San Beda player in double-digits with 13 points.

Oczon had 15 points while Gozum had 14 points and 11 boards in a losing effort for St. Benilde. The Blazers were cold from long-distance, going 5-of-26.

In an earlier game, Emilio Aguinald College sent defending champion Letran to its third loss in a row, 75-65. King Gurtiza torched the KNights with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting, while JP Maguliano had a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Deo Cuajao had 12 points for the Knights, who shot just 35.8% from the field.

Jose Rizal University handed Mapua University its first loss, 70-61, behind an 18-point, 9-rebound performance from Patrick Ramos.