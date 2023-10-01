MPL Season 12: RSG PH pushes AP Bren to brink in 2-0 sweep

Arvie "Aqua" Calderon. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - RSG Philippines on Sunday notched back-to-back wins in MPL Season 12 as they swept powerhouse AP Bren in their Round 2 matchup held at Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

RSG Philippines brought AP Bren to the brink, banking on two late-game pushes and bucking through slow games to finally come away with a convincing win over the Sibol pool-laden team.

"Honestly, it was pretty bad because those types of losses yun yung mga.. nakaka-badtrip. We knew we had the lead and suddenly wala. We'll make sure [to talk about it] when we get home, Yung early to mid namin was okay, but the late game was full of disconnects. So we'll look into it," head coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro said.

AP Bren put up a massive 10,000-gold lead within the first 12 minutes of Game 1. But five minutes later, RSG squeaked out a three-for-three trade during the a lord dance.



From there, the game snowballed towards RSG, as AP Bren failed to provide answers to the damage coming from Eman “EMANN” Sangco.

It was the same story in Game 2, after Darryl "Irrad" Abarquez took a free lord. After that, RSG Philippines dominated.

AP Bren will face Onic Philippines next Friday, while RSG Philippines will face Minana EVOS on Saturday.