Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Minana EVOS on Sunday avenged its round 1 loss against TNC Pro Team with a 2-0 sweep in their second MPL Season 12 encounter held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

After splitting the first two games, Minana EVOS finally put the nail on the coffin in Game 3, extending their win streak to 2 in their first set of back-to-back wins this season.

TNC was already knocking on Minana's inhibitor turrets when Minana EVOS came from behind in Game 1.

TNC gave Minana a taste of their own medicine in Game 2, after a barrage of knockups by Jetson "Goyo" Ignacio, Ben Benthings" Maglaque, and Ajay "Ajayyy" Rubio down disrupted the opponents' momentum.

After the three-man takedown, TNC ran the ground down to bring the series into a decider.

Minana will try to protect its streak against Blacklist International next Friday, while TNC have a tall order as they face ECHO, who remain spotless on Saturday.