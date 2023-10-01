Japan whips Gilas Women by 37 pts in Asiad

The Gilas Pilipinas Women absorbed yet another big loss against Asian powerhouse Japan, this time in the Asian Games. FIBA/File.

The Philippine women's basketball team got crushed by powerhouse Japan, 96-59, on Sunday in the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in China.

The Japanese, led by Aika Hirashita's 26 points, raced to an early 35-14 advantage against the Gilas women's team in the first period.

The nationals did not recover after that, falling to their first loss in three games.

All-in-all, the Pinays committed 24 turnovers, which was converted into 34 points by the Japanese side.

Veteran guard Janine Pontejos was the lone Gilas to score in double digits, with 13 points.

Chack Cabinbin and Jack Animam each had nine points, while Khate Castillo added eight.

Saki Hayashi scored 17 points for Japan, which also got 12 from Himawari Akaho. Anri Hoshi added 10 markers.

But the Gilas Women are still qualified for the quarterfinals as they placed among the tourney’s top eight teams.