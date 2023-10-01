Francis Lopez against Adamson at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament, October 1, 2023, at the MOA Arena. Photo by UAAP Media Bureau.

MANILA — After being cleared to start his collegiate career, Francis Lopez balled out in his first-ever UAAP game.

Aside from his five markers that included a thunderous dunk early in the game, the 6-foot-6, Filipino-Angolan grabbed 13 boards, dished out three assists, while also tallying an assist and a block.

But for the Las Pinas native, what meant the most was getting the win in his first game donning University of the Philippines’ white and maroon.

“I’m happy about the team, and about my performance, that’s beside the point. But right now, we got the first W, and hopefully, we get this W even more in our upcoming games,” he said post-game.

Despite his impressive numbers, Lopez said that he is solely focused on helping UP win and try to reclaim the UAAP hoops title this year.

“I’m not gonna say anything about any personal goals. When it comes to games, you gotta do anything that you gotta do to help the team,” he said.

He then went on to show his appreciation to everyone who made it possible for him to play with the Diliman-based institution.

“I’m really thankful about it. I’ll have another opportunity to build up my name. Hopefully, I can do that, but you know, I’m just happy that I’m able to play in this [university], sa UP, and I wanna thank everybody who helped me and gave this opportunity to play in the UAAP,” he said.

Included in this was the UP crowd that Lopez said gave him confidence during their win against Adamson University.

“I was surprised about the crowd. There were a lot of people and that built up my confidence,” he said.

“Hopefully in the upcoming games, they’ll continue to support.”

And they will be needing their support once again indeed, as they will be facing University of the East which is coming off an impressive win against University of Sto. Tomas.

“We gotta stay ready as we are. We gotta be more focused about the next game.”