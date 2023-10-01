Justine Domingo against Adamson on Sunday, October 1, at the MOA Arena in Pasay City. Photo by UAAP Media Bureau.

MANILA — University of the Philippines dominated Adamson University to begin its UAAP Season 86 Women's Basketball Tournament campaign.

The Fighting Maroons breezed past The Lady Falcons in a comfortable 92-61 win on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Leading UP was Justine Domingo who delivered 17 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, while Marielle Vingno and Christie Bariquit posted 13 markers each.

After facing an early 4-8 deficit, UP went on a 27-9 surge to end the opening frame highlighted by numerous makes by Domingo throughout the run.

The Fighting Maroons then banked on this momentum to overpower Adamson throughout the contest. They were even able to build a lead as huge as 35, 88-53 in the final quarter, to allow them to cruise past the Lady Falcons even without rookie Louna Ozar who is with Gilas Pilipinas Women’s in the Asian Games.

The Lady Falcons, on the other hand, were paced by Victoria Adeshina’s 14 points and 19 rebounds, and Elaine Etang and Cris Padilla who contributed 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Next up for UP is University of the East on Wednesday, October 4 at 1 PM, while Adamson will lock horns with University of Santo Tomas at 9 AM on the same day.

Both games will be held at the Adamson Gym.

The Scores:

UP 92 -- Domingo 17, Vingno 13, Bariquit 13, Godez 12, Sanchez 10, Onoh 8, Pesquera 5, Tapawan 5, Maw 4, Quinquinio 2, Sauz 2, Lozada 1, Jimenez 0.

AdU 61 -- Adeshina 14, Etang 13, Padilla 10, Meniano 7, Limbago 5, Dampios 5, Mazo 3, Agojo 2, Alaba 2, Apag 0, Cortez 0, Tano 0, Bajo 0, Calvert 0, Dumelod 0.

Quarterscores: 31-17, 52-32, 77-47, 92-61.