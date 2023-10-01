Eumir Marcial in action. POC-PSC Media Pool.

Eumir Marcial will go home with at least a bronze medal from the 19th Asian Games after a dominant victory in the quarterfinals of the men's 80kg weight class on Saturday night.

Marcial knocked out his Thai opponent, Weerapon Jongjoho, in the second round of their match at the HZY Gymnasium to progress to the semifinals.

He is already assured of a bronze medal but will have to qualify to the finals in order to punch his ticket to next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Marcial will face Ahmad Ghousoon of Syria in the semis.

Meanwhile, Janry Ubas missed out on a podium finish in the men's long jump, also on Saturday night.

Ubas placed seventh overall after his best leap of 7.80m. China's Wang Jianan took the gold (8.22-m), followed by India's Sreeshankar (8.19-m) and China's Shi Yuhao (8.10-m).